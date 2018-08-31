Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

to Google Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089

Seven-time Grammy Award–winners Lady Antebellum team up with former Hootie and the Blowfish lead (and "Wagon Wheel" singer) Darius Rucker, performing favorites such as “Need You Now” and “If I Told You.” With a special opening performance by Russell Dickerson, this show will not be one to miss.

Info
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089 View Map
Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker - 2018-08-31 19:00:00