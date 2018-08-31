Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089
Seven-time Grammy Award–winners Lady Antebellum team up with former Hootie and the Blowfish lead (and "Wagon Wheel" singer) Darius Rucker, performing favorites such as “Need You Now” and “If I Told You.” With a special opening performance by Russell Dickerson, this show will not be one to miss.
Info
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089 View Map
Concert, Live Music