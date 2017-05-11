Ladies Night Out on Main Street
Downtown Stillwater Water Street, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
Grab your gals and head to downtown Stillwater for an evening of shopping and fun. Meet at the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery to get your first free entry for an end-of-the-night prize drawing. Each $10 dollars you spend at stores throughout downtown will get you an additional entry. End the night at the Water Street Inn for the final drawing.
Shopping Event