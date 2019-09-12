David Dimitri's L'Homme Cirque: The One-Man Circus

Circus Juventas is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a performance by David Dimitri, a renowned wire dancer and veteran of Cirque du Soliel and Big Apple Circus. L'Homme Cirque: One-Man Circus includes high-wire flips, a human cannon, poetry, accordion music, and a high wire walk 150 feet off the ground, which are set up and performed solely by Dimitri for an intimate 200-seat audience.