Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing
Nasseff Medical Building Conference Hall 255 Smith St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
In honor of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, author and journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who lives with epilepsy, discusses his new book A Mind Unraveled. The memoir follows his struggle as he kept his illness a secret and attempted to build a successful life.
RSVP via the event link, through the Epilepsy Foundation.
