Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing

Google Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00

Nasseff Medical Building Conference Hall 255 Smith St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

In honor of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, author and journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who lives with epilepsy, discusses his new book A Mind Unraveled. The memoir follows his struggle as he kept his illness a secret and attempted to build a successful life.

RSVP via the event link, through the Epilepsy Foundation.

Info

Nasseff Medical Building Conference Hall 255 Smith St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Book Reading/Signing, Lecture/Discussion
Google Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Kurt Eichenwald Book Signing - 2019-11-14 17:30:00