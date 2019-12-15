Kolyada: Winter Songs from the Black Sea
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Kolyada lights up a dark Minnesota night with an Eastern European musical celebration, featuring local ensembles Mila Vocal Ensemble, Orkestar Bez Ime, Nomadi and Peter O’Gorman. The performance celebrates seasonal music from countries surrounding the Black Sea, adding Eastern European spice to the traditional lineup of holiday music.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
