KOKOON & Friends "Give To The Max" Holiday Event

To celebrate Give to the Max Day, KOKOON is joining forces with Local Motion, Strey Designs, and Belle Isle Design Co. to offer a unique & curated holiday shopping experience. Shop these Minneapolis-based brands and enjoy complimentary sips and snacks while signing up for raffle prizes and eyeing fall fashion ideas on models.

15% of all event sales plus Ticket & raffle proceeds will be donated to Youth Frontiers, a nonprofit organization that partners with schools to build positive communities through empathetic student retreats.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Pay $10 for a VIP ticket and recieve $10 off your first purchase at the event plus 2 raffle tickets for great prizes, including a $500 KOKOON shopping spree!