KOKOON & Friends "Give To The Max" Holiday Event
KOKOON Studios 2508 24th S. Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
To celebrate Give to the Max Day, KOKOON is joining forces with Local Motion, Strey Designs, and Belle Isle Design Co. to offer a unique & curated holiday shopping experience. Shop these Minneapolis-based brands and enjoy complimentary sips and snacks while signing up for raffle prizes and eyeing fall fashion ideas on models.
15% of all event sales plus Ticket & raffle proceeds will be donated to Youth Frontiers, a nonprofit organization that partners with schools to build positive communities through empathetic student retreats.
Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Pay $10 for a VIP ticket and recieve $10 off your first purchase at the event plus 2 raffle tickets for great prizes, including a $500 KOKOON shopping spree!