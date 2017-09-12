Kindred Folk:: Numina

During Fashion Week Minnesota, Kindred Folk is introducing their Fall 2017 collection, Numina, at the Showroom. The fall/winter presentation includes jackets, sweaters, flares and handbags made from hand dyed and vintage textiles. All pieces from the collection will be available for purchase immediately after the show. Space is very limited so make sure to reserve your tickets by calling Showroom at 612-345-7391 or visit in-store at 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.