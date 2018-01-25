Kindness Bowl Launch Party

Watch out New Year's Six, there's a new bowl game in town. The Kindness Bowl, a 10-day celebration of Super kindness, kicks off with a pep rally at Surly. Hear from the founder of Little Libraries, Todd H. Boll, and others and learn how you can and should log your acts of kindness online from now until the Big Game. A $5 donation is including in your ticket price, and will help support three local charities: Little Free Library, Sigma’s Bookshelf, and Sanya’s Hope for Children.