Kevin Kling & Friends, “The Love Show”
The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Author, playwright, and storyteller-extraordinaire Kevin Kling enlists an all-star cast for an evening all about matters of the heart. Single sailors and co-captains alike are welcome aboard for a Valentine's night full of songs and stories that remind us love is all we need. Tickets are $29, with discounts available for students, seniors, military and more.
Theater