Keb' Mo'
Throughout his long and storied career, Keb' Mo' has been a steel drum player in a calypso band, a staff writer for a record label, and an actor. But most people know him as an innovative Grammy-winning blues-guitar legend famous for collaborations with artists like Taj Mahal, Dan Ackroyd, and Gary Clark, Jr. See him at the Minnesota Zoo on June 23.
