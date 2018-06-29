Kate Spade Outlet Grand Opening Sale
Twin Cities Premium Outlets 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122
After years of waiting, the clean lines and bright, whimsical styles of Kate Spade are finally coming to the Twin Cities. The first Minnesota Kate Spade retail store opens bright and early at 9 a.m. at the Twin Cities Premium Outlet mall in Eagan. Shop everything from handbags to kitchen accessories to greeting cards, all discounted and all so darn cute.
