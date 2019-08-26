Kat Perkins

to Google Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Kat Perkins established her music career in the Twin Cities, before vocal fold cyst prevented her from continuing. Not to be stopped, she revitalized her music career as a finalist on "The Voice," Kat Perkins delivers a strong performance with powerful vocals on the International Bazaar Stage. Catch her on Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.

Info

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
State Fair Event
to Google Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-26 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kat Perkins - 2019-08-27 20:00:00