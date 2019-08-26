Kat Perkins
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Kat Perkins established her music career in the Twin Cities, before vocal fold cyst prevented her from continuing. Not to be stopped, she revitalized her music career as a finalist on "The Voice," Kat Perkins delivers a strong performance with powerful vocals on the International Bazaar Stage. Catch her on Aug. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.
