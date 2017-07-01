Karma's Third Annual Clothing Drive
Karma Boutique 1591 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
Clean out your closet and feel good about it! For the entire month of July, Karma is hosting their third annual clothing drive event. For every bag of gently used business attire and handbags you donate to Dress for Success, you get 25% off of regularly priced Karma apparel. Karma will also donate 5% of all proceeds to Dress for Success, helping women get back on their feet and into the workforce.

