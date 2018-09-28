Justin Timberlake

The Grammy Award pop-turned-country(ish) rock artist follows up his knock-out Super Bowl halftime show performance with a stadium tour in support of his new album, Man of the Woods. His cross-country trip now includes a second stop in the Twin Cities after the immediate sell out of Friday night's concert. Tickets start at $52.50 for the added 7:30 p.m. Saturday-night show, and go on sale Monday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.