Justin Alexander Trunk Show
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
Slip into one of Justin Alexander's latest creations and forget all about this gloomy fall weather. His gowns, plucked fresh from the cobblestoned cliffs of Santorini, will transport and transform you into sunny, sophisticated elegance. During the trunk showing only, save 10 percent on one of his vintage-with-a-modern-twist designs.
