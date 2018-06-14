A U.S. Marine and recipient of the Purple Heart, Galen A. Brown began his career as an artist when he returned from Vietnam in 1968. He would continue to create until he died in 2013. Now, a series of his work inspired by the United States flag will premier at the Dow Art Gallery. By using additive/reductive approaches in his work, Brown created fractured, textured images clearly inspired by and relating to specific ideals embodied in the flag. "Justice Flags" runs from June 14-July 30, with an opening reception on June 14 from 6-9 p.m.