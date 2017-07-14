"Just Jules" Jewelry Trunk Show and Designer Appearance

Julie Romanenko of 'Just Jules' brings her award-winning jewelry line to Max's at the Shops at Excelsior and Grand. First popping up at Barney's, "Just Jules" has made it's name as a luxe-bohemian line, pairing rant stones in organic shapes and textures with precious metals. The collections include wedding, engagement and everyday rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, what more could we ask for?