Junk Bonanza Vintage Market returns to Canterbury with more than 150 vendors selling vintage and antique furniture, jewelry, clothing, home and garden decor, upcycled items, and artisan food. Six craftspeople will demonstrate their traditional skills, such as tintype photography, string art, and wreathmaking, throughout the three day market. Early Bird tickets get into the market at 8 a.m. Thursday (plus free mini donuts!) and readmissions Friday and Saturday. The vintage market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Early Bird tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door. General admission tickets are $10 per day at the door.