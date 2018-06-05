Northern Clay Center June Featured Artists Exhibition
The theme is ceramics at Northern Clay Center's (free!) June exhibition. Featured artists Paul Dresang, Paul Eshelman, Butch Holden, and Eric Jensen all approach their work in different ways, but expect the same general result: innovative, artistic, and functional ceramic creations. The artists' work will be available to purchase once the exhibition kicks off on June 5.
