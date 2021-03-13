Julie Mehretu is known for her large-scale abstract canvases that dissect capitalism, geopolitics, war, history, and more. Thirty-five pieces from 1996 to the present will be on display for the last time, as the Walker will be the last home of this exhibition, after its debut in Los Angeles in 2019.

Mehretu had a year-long residency at the Walker from 2002-2003, and since then has won many awards, including the 2015 US State Department's National Medal of Arts and a MacArthur Fellowship "Genius Grant" in 2005.