Julia Moss Designs Holiday Party

Shop and sip for a good cause with four of Minneapolis's favorite drag queens at the JMD holiday party. The dazzling divas will be armed with brushes, highlighter, and plenty of beauty tips to last you through the New Year. Enjoy bubbles and tasty treats from Nikkolette's Macaron's between winged eyeliner lessons and last minute gift shopping. 10 percent of net profits from the event will be donated back to The Aliveness Project.