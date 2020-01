Known as the Prince of Puke, the Duke of Dirt, and the Sultan of Sleaze, John Waters could also be called the King of Camp, with movies like Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Polyester, Serial Mom, and Hairspray under his belt and pencil-thin mustache. The Filthy World presents Waters' one-man spoken word show celebrating the career of a man with famously bad taste.

