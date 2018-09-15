Job Fair at Ridgedale Center
Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
Dust off your briefcase to meet over fifteen retailers and restaurants including Old Navy, Redstone American Grill, Cafe Zupas, White House Black Market, and more at a job fair for those seeking full-time, part-time, and seasonal work. Positions available range from retailer sales associates, managers, key holders, restaurant servers, and otometric techs.
Info
Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305 View Map
Special Events