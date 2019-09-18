Jimmy and Lorraine: A Musing

Pillsbury House Theatre 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Jimmy and Lorraine: A Musing is a meditation on the American political climate of the 50s and 60s, as seen through the eyes of radical artists and friends James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry. Playwright Talvin Wilks holds a mirror to the current state of race, art and politics in America. Tickets begin at $5.

Pillsbury House Theatre 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
612-825-0459
