Jesus Christ Superstar
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Where rock meets opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber meets Tim Rice, and the story of Jesus of Nazareth meets the perspective of his betrayer. Running July 18-30, the Ordway Original production of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to St. Paul, directed and choreographed by the Ordway's James A. Rocco. Tickets start at $37.
Info
Art, Live Music, Opera, Theater