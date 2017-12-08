Jenny Yoo Trunk Show
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Jenny Yoo knows what a girl wants. The Philadelphia native's collection of ultra-feminine silk, chiffon, and cotton gowns flatters every form and bring out the most elegant side of every bride. Get a sneak peak of her latest collection before it hits the stores and save 10 percent on your purchase.
