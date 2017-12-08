Jenny Yoo Trunk Show

to Google Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00

Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Jenny Yoo knows what a girl wants. The Philadelphia native's collection of ultra-feminine silk, chiffon, and cotton gowns flatters every form and bring out the most elegant side of every bride. Get a sneak peak of her latest collection before it hits the stores and save 10 percent on your purchase.

Info
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event
612-216-1926
to Google Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Jenny Yoo Trunk Show - 2017-12-08 10:00:00