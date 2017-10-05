Jen Kirkman
The Assembly at the Woman's Club 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Jen Kirkman says she's going to die alone, and she wants you to laugh at her. Fresh off her two Netflix Original Comedy Specials — "I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine)" and "Just Keep Livin'?" — comedian Jen Kirkman is bringing a new repertoire of jokes and stories to the Assembly at the Woman's Club of Minneapolis. Tickets $22.
Info
The Assembly at the Woman's Club 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Comedy