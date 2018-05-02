JB Hudson Gumuchian "B" Collection Trunk Show
JB Hudson, The University of Minnesota Bee Lab, and Gumuchian Fine Jewelry are teaming up to help save the bees. The Gumuchian "B" Collection, which helps support the Bee Lab, will be available at this two-day trunk show at JB Hudson. The Bee Lab works to help beekeepers and the community foster healthy bee populations and pollinator landscapes through education and mentorship.
