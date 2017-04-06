JB Hudson Engagement Ring Event
JB Hudson Jewelers 901 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The renowned jewelry is hosting an engagement event, where its collection of hand-selected diamonds will be on display with extended designer collections of engagement and wedding rings. All rings will be 20 percent off, and a purchase includes free lifetime cleaning, checking, and refinishing!
Info
JB Hudson Jewelers 901 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event