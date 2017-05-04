Janis Kerman Jewelry Custom Design and Trunk Show
Max's 3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
Toronto-based jewelry artist Janis Kerman will host three free days of trunk shows and jewelry making, and will meet with customers who are looking for truly unique, bespoke pieces, combining their own jewels with contemporary metals and earthy stone. One-on-one consultations can be made by calling the store on a first-come, first serve basis. Her collections for both men and women will be available for purchase.
