Janet Jackson Concert

Janet Jackson comes to the Treasure Island Amphitheater, near the launching pad of her artistic reinvention, Minneapolis. The concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of her Rhythm Nation 1814 album, which she recorded in Edina with famed duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis of Flyte Tyme Studios. Bust a move to many hits, including the seven top-five singles like "Black Cat" or "Escapade" from the iconic album. In preparation for the concert, learn more about Rhythm Nation 1814 in a feature from the September issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Tickets start at $42.50.