Don't miss the Jamie Joseph Fine Jewelry Trunk Show hosted by Max's. Her signature look is truly unique, pairing vibrant gemstones in unusual, organic shapes and textures with gold, silver and platinum and diamonds.

There's a personal touch in every piece made my Jamie because her husband Jeremy is the head stone cutter- together they've developed an innovative glacier-cut treatment that they use when working with the gemstones.

Jamie’s work has been featured in numerous style publications worldwide and is worn by many celebrities including Naomi Watts, Cameron Diaz, Kate Beckinsale and by Oprah Winfrey on the cover of a recent O, The Oprah Magazine.

The trunk show will go on during Max's normal hours, Friday 10 am-7 pm, and Saturday 10 am-6 pm.