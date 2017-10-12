Jamie Joseph Fine Jewelry Trunk Show
Max's 3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
You've probably been feeling a little off balance ever since he popped the question, what with that shiny new addition to your left hand and all. What better way to restore your equilibrium than with a dazzling little something for your other hand? Jamie Joseph combines vibrant gemstones in unusual organic shapes with gold, silver, platinum and diamonds to create what could be the perfect addition to your collection.
