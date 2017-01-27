James Sewell Ballet presents "Titicut Follies: The Ballet"

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Fifty years ago, Frederick Wiseman created a documentary about those living at the Bridgewater Institute for the criminally insane and the preparations for their annual variety show. And today it inspires a full-length ballet. See the preview of the show before it premieres in New York. Tickets $20 - $36. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

