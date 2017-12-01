Jacob Schmidt Brewery History Exhibit
Germanic-American Institute 301 Summit Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Here's your chance to snatch those ever-important beer history facts to impress your friends next time you hit the town. Learn about "The Brew that Grew with the Great Northwest" at the Germanic-American Institute as it hosts its Jacob Schmidt Brewery History Exhibit in December and January.
