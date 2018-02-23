Jaclyn Jordan Trunk Show
Flutter Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The Pennsylvania native has been designing her whole life, but she's come a long way since dressing up her Barbies. Since graduating from South University with a business degree, Jordan's airy designs have been featured in New York Bridal Fashion Week and all over the country. Search her latest creations at Flutter for your timeless wedding-day look.
Info
Bridal/Weddings, Shopping Event, Wedding Event