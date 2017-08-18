Jaclyn Jordan Trunk Show
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Should you glide down the aisle in a full skirt or sleek A-line? And which veil best complements a luxurious lace bell sleeve? Ask the designer herself! Jaclyn Jordan accompanies her bridal line on its first ever trip to Minnesota for a trunk showing at Flutter. Enjoy 10 percent off your gown and/or accessory purchase while cheers-ing and chatting with the woman who created it.
Info
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event