Jaclyn Jordan Trunk Show

Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Should you glide down the aisle in a full skirt or sleek A-line? And which veil best complements a luxurious lace bell sleeve? Ask the designer herself! Jaclyn Jordan accompanies her bridal line on its first ever trip to Minnesota for a trunk showing at Flutter. Enjoy 10 percent off your gown and/or accessory purchase while cheers-ing and chatting with the woman who created it. 

Info
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event
612-216-1926
