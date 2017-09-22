Macalester College's Law Warschaw Gallery has compiled a collection of digital and physical artifacts "created to affirm and project the future of people of African descent". Created by New York artists Salome Asega and Ayodamola Tanimowo Okunseinde, the Iyapo Repository will consist of workshops involving participants from around the world becoming "archivists of a museum of the future." Sounds a little bit like Inception to us.