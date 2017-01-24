Italian Film Festival

We know that one of your big resolutions for 2017 was to be more cultured, and this is about as easy as we can make it for you (don't worry, all the movies have subtitles, except for one, which is entirely in English). See nine of the best Italian documentaries, dramas, and comedies, eight of which have never beens screened in Minnesota. And to make it even cooler, stop by the opening night party and live auction on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for appetizers, drinks, and music. Tickets $8 - $10 per movie; $95 - $110 for VIP passes; $55 - $65 for the opening night party and film. Click here for schedule of screenings.