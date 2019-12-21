It's a Wonderful Life Live in Concert
Minnesota Orchestra 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The iconic holiday movie It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, played by James Stewart, as he learns why his life is worth living. You'll be immersed in the viewing experience as the Minnesota Orchestra led by Sarah Hicks provides accompaniment. Don't forget to listen for that famous line: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings."
Tickets are $50.75-100.75.
