Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
It's easy to get lost in the fantasy of an Isabelle Armstrong original. Each of her bold silhouetted gowns promises fashion, of course, but function as well. Save 10 percent on your order this weekend. Store hours are: Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
