Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show

to Google Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00

Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337

It's easy to get lost in the fantasy of an Isabelle Armstrong original. Each of her bold silhouetted gowns promises fashion, of course, but function as well. Save 10 percent on your order this weekend. Store hours are: Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info
Bridal Accents Couture 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Sales, Shopping Event, Wedding Event
952-846-4496
to Google Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Isabelle Armstrong Trunk Show - 2018-02-08 00:00:00