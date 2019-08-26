According to the band's vocalist, Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast Tour is set to include, among other things, "a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with." If this seems like too much of a sensory overload, better stay away from the Xcel on August 26.