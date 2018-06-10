Intro to Swedish Class

to Google Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00

REGISTER

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Taking a vacation to Sweden? Looking to up your Scandinavian heritage game? This two-hour course at ASI lets curious language learners work on basic pronunciation and conversation components without committing to a multi-class course. In other words: No homework. Tickets are $18 for non-members.

Info
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Lecture/Discussion
612-871-4907
REGISTER
to Google Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Swedish Class - 2018-06-10 13:00:00