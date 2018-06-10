Intro to Swedish Class
Taking a vacation to Sweden? Looking to up your Scandinavian heritage game? This two-hour course at ASI lets curious language learners work on basic pronunciation and conversation components without committing to a multi-class course. In other words: No homework. Tickets are $18 for non-members.
