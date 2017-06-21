3rd Lair Go Skate Day

3rd Lair SkatePark and SkateShop 850 S. Florida Avenue, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55426

June 23rd marks International Go Skateboarding Day, or Go Skate Day for short. Golden Valley skate park 3rd Lair is celebrating accordingly with an X Games sponsored event. Skate alongside local pro skaters Nicole Haus and Alec Majerus, who are both competing in the X Games this year. Participate in contests and competitions, and end the day with a BBQ and skate on!

3rd Lair SkatePark and SkateShop 850 S. Florida Avenue, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55426

