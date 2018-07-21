International Day of Music

Join music lovers across the world on Saturday, July 21 with a 12-hour multi-genre performance extravaganza in honor of, well, music. Listed performers at Orchestra Hall include: Insingizi, 29:11, Marimba Africa, Papa Shalita and the Global Music Alliance, Heart and Soul Drum Academy, TU Dance, members of the Minnesota Orchestra, and more. A full lineup will be released in June; all performances are free.