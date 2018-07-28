Inside the Classics: Speaking Truth to Power

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Host and violist Sam Bergman, conductor Sarah Hicks, and vocalist Kevin Deas lead the Minnesota Orchestra through a wide-ranging tour of protest music, highlighting the role music has played in social movements throughout history. The Orchestra will explore pieces related to the women's suffrage movement, the service of African-American soldiers in the Civil War, the injustices of Guantanamo Bay, and much more. Material may not be appropriate for children; an on stage reception follows the performance. 

Info
Concert, Live Music
