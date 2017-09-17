Inclusivi-tee Fundraiser
Costa Rica Ballroom 816 Mainstreet, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343
Inclusivi-tee, a Minnesota-based t-shirt-subscription club, is hosting a fundraiser for the Ubuntu Village of New Orleans, which supports incarcerated youth and their communities. The event will feature food, drink, live music from Teghan Devon, Elliot Sharpe, and others, and an artist-inspired raffle. Oh, and don't forget about the breakdancing demonstration. Free.
