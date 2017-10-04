Collective Market brings you the Inaugural Fall Closet Swap, an opportunity to buy and sell women’s clothing, shoes and accessories directly to each other. Now's the time to binge clean the closet and get paid for it. Fall clothing like new and gently loved business attire, casual ensembles and accessories will all be available.

Sellers who have an item that didn't sell will have the choice to donate it toCollective Market partners: Arc Value Village, Dress for Success and hurricane relief organizations.

People interested in selling must register, and the deadline to register is Sep. 30.

Hours for the sale are:

Wed, Oct 4: 5pm - 8pm VIP Pre-Sale Party with VIP Shopping Pass

Thurs, Oct 5: 10am - 8pm First public sale day

Fri, Oct 6: 10am - 7pm Second public sale day

Sat, Oct 7: 10am - 5pm Last day, 50% off select merchandise