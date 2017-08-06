In Cahoots!

Red Stag Supperclub 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

The Red Stag and The Growler are bringing together breweries from across our hoppy homeland for their 11th annual craft beer collaboration festival, In Cahoots! 14 Minnesota breweries (Fulton, Steel Toe, Bent Paddle, among others) will form seven teams to see who can create Minnesota's next great collaborative craft. Watch performances from MC Foxy Tann, 4onthefloor, and others while you sip your liquid teamwork. Free.

Info
Red Stag Supperclub 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music, Party
