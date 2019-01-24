Imagine: Surreal Photography by Erik Johansson

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Swedish photographer and visual artist Erik Johansson makes you rethink the world around you. 

See this mind-bending exhibition at the American Swedish Institute, as they showcase Johansson's work, including seven never-before-seen pieces. 

Purchase admission tickets at the American Swedish Institute, where members get in for free. 

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
612-871-4907
